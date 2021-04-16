Man Murdered at Hudson Street, in Westmoreland

The body of 26-year-old O’Brian Cunningham, of Hudson Street in Westmoreland, was discovered by residents, in bushes in the community, on Wednesday, April 15.

Reports from the Savanna la mar police are that about 6:00 am, Cunningham left his home at Hudson Street to go to a nearby shop.

After several hours passed and he did not return, his relatives became curious and went in search of him. His body was discovered by residents in bushes.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.