Rupert Murdered in St Andrew

The Hunts Bay police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by unknown assailants, at a business establishment in the parish on Wednesday, April 15.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Rupert Edwards, of a Kingston 13 address.

Reports by the police are that about 3:20 pm, on Wednesday, Edwards was standing inside an establishment when he was approached by a man, who brandished a handgun.

The man opened fire hitting Edwards multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Edwards was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.