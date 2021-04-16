Man Found Chopped to Death at Shake Hand Corner, in Trelawny

The Trelawny police are asking members of the public for assistance in identifying a man, who was discovered with multiple chop wounds to his neck along the roadway in Shake Hand Corner, Trelawny, on Thursday, April 15.

The unidentified male is believed to be in his late fifties.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 pm, residents living at a section of Sherwood Content called Shake Hand Corner, observed the male body lying in bushes off the roadway, and alerted the police.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen clad in a black shirt, yellow short pants, and a pair of black Jordan sneakers.

It also has multiple chop wounds to the neck. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.