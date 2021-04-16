Man Found Chopped to Death at Shake Hand Corner, in Trelawny

Nile Brown - Found in Barrel
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Trelawny police are asking members of the public for assistance in identifying a man, who was discovered with multiple chop wounds to his neck along the roadway in Shake Hand Corner, Trelawny, on Thursday, April 15.

The unidentified male is believed to be in his late fifties.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 pm, residents living at a section of Sherwood Content called Shake Hand Corner, observed the male body lying in bushes off the roadway, and alerted the police.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen clad in a black shirt, yellow short pants, and a pair of black Jordan sneakers.

It also has multiple chop wounds to the neck. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....