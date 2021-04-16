Cocaine Seized at Kingston Terminal

The Narcotics police seized approximately 55 kilograms of cocaine at the West Terminal of Kingston Freeport terminal, on Thursday, April 15.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 9:45 am, Detectives attached to the Narcotics police carried out an operation at the terminal where a 40-foot container was searched.

The search led to the seizure of two duffle bags, each containing twenty-five parcels with cocaine weighing approximately 55 kilograms.

The drugs had an estimated street value of approximately Two-Million United States dollars.