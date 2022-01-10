Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds Certified 2x Platinum in the U.K.

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ classic hit, Three Little Birds has been certified 2x platinum in the UK.

This, after selling over 1,200,000 copies.

Released June 3, 1977, on the album, Exodus, Three Little Birds had reached No. 17 on the UK Singles Chart.

It later appeared on the Diamond-selling greatest hits compilation album, Legend in 1984.

Three Little Birds is one of four songs by the group to reach platinum status in that country.

