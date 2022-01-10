Netflix drops trailer for Kanye West Documentary-WATCH

Act 1 of Netflix’s three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is getting a theatrical release in the U.S. on February 10, Rolling Stone reports.

The first part of the film will hit theaters ahead of its Netflix premiere on February 16.

Netflix issued new a teaser trailer with the release date earlier today (January 10).

Jeen-Yuhs has been in the making for over two decades, and was helmed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike).

It will feature previously unreleased archival footage of Ye.

The film was slated to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month, however the in-person ceremony was eventually canceled due to the rise of Omicron. A virtual event will take its place instead. Netflix issued a teaser clip for the documentary last September.

-Rolling Stone