ZOSO declared in Greenwich Town

A Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) has been declared for the Greenwich Town area near Spanish Town Road in Kingston. Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the area had come under the security measure because of heightened criminality.

In addressing the media at the announcement of the measure, Wednesday morning, July 1, he said a ZOSO was normally considered where there is rampant criminality, gang violence and a threat to the rule of law.

He said the heads of the army and police had recommended it and the matter had been gazetted.

This is the third ZOSO declared in the country, following one in Mount Salem, St James and another in Denham Town, Kingston.

Only two weeks ago, the Government declared two additional wide areas or police divisions to come under a state of emergency in the Corporate Area.

The States of Emergency will all come to an end July 25.