Jamaican Man Rushed to Hospital Following Hate Crime Attack in US

A Jamaican man was transported to a hospital for medical treatment after suffering injuries related to attack by a man on Sunday, June 28, in Santa Cruz, California, USA referred to a hate crime by police.

The 46-year-old victim’s name is being withheld by police.

It is reported by the California-based news outlet, East Bay Times, the attacker, named Cody Chavez, a 32-year-old, was arrested and charged with battery with serious bodily injury, violation of civil rights causing violent injury, and resisting arrest.

Reports are that at about 2.30 am on Sunday, June 28, the cops were alerted to a brawl outside a motel on Ocean Street in Santa Cruz, California.

According to East Bay Times report, “Officers investigating the incident determined the attack was unprovoked, and reported (that) the assailant used racial epithets toward the victim, who police described as a native of Jamaica”

It is not clear what led to the attack on the Jamaican which led to the injuries he sustained.

Following an investigation, Chavez was arrested and charged.

He is booked to face the judge at court soon.