Sketch of Man Wanted for Tamara Geddes’ Murder

The Trelawny Police has released a composite sketch of the suspect in the June 19 murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes who was shot and killed in Reserve district, Trelawny. Ms Geddes was reportedly shot dead infront of her daughter after refusing sex with a man who had broken into her house and held her up.

A composite sketch is done from a description of the suspect as provided by people who saw him. Police released the sketch Wednesday morning.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 8:30 p.m., Geddes was in her bedroom with her daughter when a gunman entered her house and shot her several times after demands for money were not met. Her daughter was not harmed.

He is being asked to turn himself into the Falmouth Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) or any police station immediately. In the meantime, the Police are asking anyone who with information on his whereabouts to contact the Falmouth CIB at 876-954-3073, Crime Stop at 331 or police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.