Major Road Rehabilitation Project For Treadlight

Jamaica News: The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is set to roll out a major road rehabilitation project in the community of Treadlight in Clarendon, effective July 2020.

The project, being implemented under the JSIF Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), is being funded by the Government of Jamaica at a cost of approximately $150 million and is expected to run for approximately 10 months.

The official announcement was made at a recent stakeholders’ meeting in the community involving the JSIF project management team, community representatives, among others.

Project Officer, Jéan-Lúc Brown, in outlining the scope of work, said the project includes construction of approximately 1,300 metres of roadway with 480 metres of curb wall and approximately 1,445 metres of concrete drainage structure. Water systems will also be put in place.

Community members will receive training in maintenance of the roads and drains and disaster preparedness management.

Manager for Training and Community-Based Contracting at JSIF, Winsome Hudson Reid, explained that the investment in training is an effort “to sensitise communities about the importance of protecting the infrastructure in the event of natural disasters”.

“This training will also help the communities to apply preventative measures to sustain the life of the project,” she added.

Senior Manager for Social Development Services at JSIF, Mona Sue-Ho, for her part, said that the agency “continues to respond to the social needs of communities across Jamaica”.

She noted that the improvement of road infrastructure will add value to communities in terms of better enabling travel and transport of goods and services, thereby affording citizens a better quality of life.

The ICDP, now in its second phase, is being implemented from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023.

It aims to promote public safety and transformation through the delivery of basic infrastructure and social services within several vulnerable communities across Jamaica.

Source: JIS News