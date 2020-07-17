Ziggy Marley To Host Special Live Concert For #BobMarley75

Eight-time Grammy winner Ziggy Marley will host a special virtual performance as part of the Bob Marley 75th birthday celebrations this year. Ziggy will pay homage to his father’s legendary catalog, by performing eleven of this greatest tracks live-streamed on Bob Marley’s Official YouTube channel at noon on Sunday, July 19.

The CEEK Virtual Reality platform (ceek.com) will also host a Q&A session with Marley after the performance.

The celebrations this year have included previous performances, never before seen concert footage, a reissue of the vinyl Legend picture disk, and other festivities aimed at showing the world more of who Bob actually was.

Even Ziggy has learned something he didn’t know about this father. “I like reading comics. But I never knew that he did. Simple little nuggets like that really give me a better idea of who Bob was as a person, beyond the musician,” he said in an interview with CBC recently.

The Marley family earlier this month released a new, official music video for Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry. The powerful visuals were shot between Jamaica and New York to tell the story of a family separated by thousands of miles but connected by their love and want for a better life.

The family is also in collaboration with Amplified Music to recreate the iconic hit One Love in support of Unicef’s coronavirus response. It is set to be released tomorrow, July 17, 2020.

Bob Marley’s music continues to inspire generations of fans with a legacy of love, justice, and unity. Those sentiments have been in high demand in 2020. Streams of the singer’s music saw a significant increase at the onset of COVID-19 lockdown measures and the massive protests against injustice in the United States and several cities around the world following the death of George Floyd.

The Marley family, in a press release, says they “will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity, and care is taken to honor Bob’s legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century’s most important and influential figures.”

Additional information on MARLEY75 events will be revealed soon, they say.

Set a reminder and tune into the concert below.

Source: Dancehallmag