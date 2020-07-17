Protoje Goes Retro In First Single ‘Same So’ From Upcoming Album ‘SZN’: Watch

A visionary stuck in the past. This is the quintessence of Protoje’s latest musical undertaking and his first solo release in over a year. Same So is the title of his debut single and the symptomatic teaser of what’s to come from his upcoming album SZN, or so we’d hope.

The beat is fresh, the lyrics are timeless and in the short JRDN Mars directed film that dropped today, Protoje is giving us retro feels and pretty charming fervors courtesy of Yannick Reid, the driving force behind the colorful and picturesque artwork in the music video.

Hitting on enriched Reggae rhythms, Protoje takes us through emotions of vulnerability for his crush. Unable to confess his true feelings to her, the No Guarantee singer simply yearns for her reciprocation.

“How me supposed to feel when you deh close so, and me just can’t reveal fi mi emotions, and me just want fi see you and do the most to you, and girl me want you feel the same so …,” he croons with ‘butterflies in your stomach’ impressions.

Tinted in vintage hues, the retro-style music video finds the musician in the middle of a photo shoot that’s mastermind by his crush — femme fatale model, Celine Deidrick. She is beautiful, classy and professional but her sultry glances are undeniable and it’s driving him crazy. Watch the full video here –

“I wrote this song just being in a situation and feeling ‘a type of way’ about someone – but because of the type of relationship, there are things I can’t do or say. However, at the same time, I’m hoping that she feels the same way for me regardless.” – Protoje.

Protoje’s new album SZN will be his 5th LP catalog following his highly successful A Matter Of Time and is expected to debut next month. It’ll be available for pre-order on August 6.

The single was produced by Protoje along with Sean “Ziah” Roberts and released under his label In.Digg.Nation Collective, Six Course and RCA Records.

Source: Dancehallmag