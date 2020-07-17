Artiste Spotlight – Romar J Using Music to Spread Positivity

Romar J, born Romario Jackson out of Eltham Park, Spanish Town says his purpose is not music, but to make a positive change for his people through music.

Signed to the Atlanta based, Time Zone International Records and managed by Ackhil Ogilvie, the artiste said music has always been his life and even though he deviated from the genre he started out in- Gospel, he still feels he is fulfilling his calling.

“Music has always been a part of my life, I grew up in an Adventist home where gospel music was the music of choice. Following in my parent’s footsteps; I was a part of an acapella group called the “Junior Homeboys” for most of my younger years. But I was drawn to dancehall/reggae music in high school and I found myself listening to artists like Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Agent Sasco, Beenie Man, and Bounty Killer. Each time I listened to the music the more I grew to love it,” he told DancehallMag.

It was then that Romar J started creating flows and bars on the same riddims as his Artiste influencers and soon had a following on the university campus, where he was enrolled.

“It wasn’t until after I graduated University that I decided to be an artist; the financial situation that I was in needed to be changed because all me and my people knew was poverty and I felt it was time for a change. that’s when I decided to use my talent as a way out of poverty, not just a way out for my family and my friends but for my country at…”

With a distinct lyrical flow that is both dynamic and sublime, Romar J said he is not tied to any particular genre but allows the emotion and feelings from his heart to resonate with the beat or riddim provided to channel his creativity.

His newest single Just Me & I, which was released on all music platforms in April 2020, has been receiving great feedback on Spotify streams with over 24k listeners each month, on YouTube with over 100k views, and on audiomack with over 17k listeners per month, among others.

“As soon as the Covid pandemic is over with, I’ll be looking forward to do some collabs with Trabass and other artiste… My aim is to continue to build on my music skills and to build on my brand “Romar J” and to push the envelope for my music, do projects that have a big impact on the industry and tap into new international borders”

Romar J is set to release his Debut EP this summer called Spanish Town.

Source: Dancehallmag