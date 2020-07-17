Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer is Digicel’s newest brand ambassador.

The announcement was made on the entertainer’s Instagram page on July 16, 2020. The partnership was also confirmed by Digicel.

“From the man who put the words ‘Digicel ah fi mi cell’ on the lips of everyone comes a brand new alliance with our brand.”

In the May 23rd Verzuz clash between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, the popular DJ gave Digicel a massive global endorsement. It was clear to the more than 450,000 persons who watched that he was totally in favor of the giant telecommunication network. His utterances immediately turned into memes across popular social media platforms. Digicel has since adopted the tagline “Digicel ah fi me cell” on it’s Twitter page, which it still uses.

Collaborations with both Digicel and Bounty Killer have increased since the Verzuz battle.

On June 8 both the Bounty Killer and Digicel Foundations executed a $42 million charity where care packages were donated to residents living in vulnerable communities and have been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The entertainer was quoted as saying, “this is an important project. Although it’s a small gesture of our care for the community, we know it can go a long way for those who really need it. I want to encourage everyone to continue staying safe and staying together in this hard time.”

Prior to the Verzuz clash, Digicel hosted a series of online concerts dubbed “Digicel Unplugged” which was designed to provide entertainment to the public while they were under lockdown due to COVID-19. In celebration of their birthday, they included Bounty Killer in their Sunday, April 19 edition.

In a statement on the move to make Bounty Killer their newest brand ambassador, Digicel was quoted as saying, “Bounty Killer will bring the same energy from that unforgettable Verzuz clash into helping us connect in more meaningful ways with our customers and the wider community through his music, street flair, and good deeds via the Bounty Foundation.”

Source: Dancehallmag