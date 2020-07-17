Police Released the Identities of Those Involved in the Family Killing of Trelawny Woman

The Trelawny police have now released the identities of two persons taken into custody in connection to the murder of Tamara Geddes.

Charged with murder and Conspiracy to committing murder are 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, sister of the murdered woman, and her two daughters, 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock, and the other an under-aged teen

Two other persons, one of whom is believed to be the masked gunman who carried out the murder, was also held in the parish of Westmoreland.

On Tuesday of this week Nadeen reportedly confessed to the murder of her sister, Tamara Geddes, the 36-year-old woman who was murdered by a lone gunman, during a rape attempt at her home in Reserve district, Trelawny, three weeks ago, has now allegedly given a confession to the police that she was the one who gave the order to have her sister killed.

Reports by the police are that about 8:30 on the night of Friday, June 19, Geddes and her 10-year-old daughter, were at home in Reserve district, when a masked man who was armed with a handgun forced his way inside the house, and held them at gunpoint.

The gunman demanded money and proceeded to rob Geddes of $16,000 in cash, and her two cell phones.

The gunman then walked from the house, but quickly returned and again held Geddes at gunpoint this time demanding sex. When his demands were not met, he opened fire hitting her multiple times in clear view of her daughter, before running from the house and escaping in nearby bushes.

The daughter of the deceased raised an alarm and other family members who were on the downstairs of the dwelling ran to investigate.

They discovered that Geddes had been shot and she was rushed to the Falmouth hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The accused sister and her two daughters are scheduled to appear in the Trelawny parish court on Wednesday, July 22.