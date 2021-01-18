Zango Smashes World Indoor Triple Jump Record

World bronze medallist Hugues Fabrice Zango produced the first standout athletics moment of 2021 by sailing to a world indoor triple jump record of 18.07 metres at the Meeting d’Aubiere on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The 27-year-old African record holder both indoors and outdoors from Burkina Faso added 15 centimetres to the previous record, set by his coach Teddy Tamgho, who jumped 17.92 centimetres back in 2011, and becomes the first man to leap beyond 18 metres indoors.

Zango opened his series with a foul but then landed a valid 17.33m effort in round two. After another foul in round three, he improved to 17.61m and then 17.70m – just seven centimetres shy of his lifetime best.

He saved his best for last, though, and bounded out to 18.07m with his sixth and final effort.

Melvin Raffin of France was second with 16.98m while Jean-Marc Pontvianne was third with 16.49m.

Zango becomes the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record and the first African athlete to set a world record in a men’s jumping event.

Hugues’ previous outright best of 17.77m was also set indoors and it came in his first competition of 2020. His outdoor PB of 17.66m was set at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.