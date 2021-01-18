Rescheduled CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying for March 18-30

The CONCACAF men’s qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics rescheduled Thursday for March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The competition had been originally scheduled for March last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight participating nations were drawn into two groups of four with Mexico and Honduras the two seeded teams.

The United States, which failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, are in Group A of CONCACAF with Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.

Honduras, Canada, El Salvador, and Haiti are in Group B.

Groups will play a round-robin with the top two teams in each advancing to the semi-finals.

The semi-final winners will earn spots at the Tokyo Games.