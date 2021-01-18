Carrie Russell Wins at Monobob World Series

Jamaica’s Olympian Carrie Russell won the Women’s Monobob World Series Bobsleigh event in Utah in the United States on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

The 30-year-old, Russell’s former sprinter finished behind Nicole Vogt of the United States whose overall time was 1 minute, 48.24. Marina Silva Tuono of Brazil was third with an overall time of 1 minute, 49.64 on Saturday.

Russell rebounded on Sunday producing a 54.13s run for a combined time of 1:49.08 to take the gold medal and relegating Vogt to second. Vogt had a combined time of 1:49.27.

The victory was due largely to better execution wherein Russell attained a top speed of 121.45 km/h, an improvement on the 120.47km/h achieved on Saturday. Vogt attained a top speed of 122km/h on Saturday but was much slower today at 120.78 km/h.

The bronze medal went to Marina Silva of Brazil whose combined time was 1:49.83. Silva finished second on Saturday.

Russell has been in Utah since New Year’s Day for the start of the season. She will compete in a two-woman event in the coming week before the competition moves to Lake Placid.