Bloody Weekend with at least 12 Murders

It was a bloody weekend in Jamaica with at least twelve murders across multiple police divisions.

The killings started in Norwood, St James Friday, where three people were killed in two separate incidents hours apart. Two were killed at a bar, two others were shot and wounded; and a man was shot dead at his gate.

On Saturday, three men were shot dead in Denham Town in a fresh outbreak of gang violence.

Then on Sunday, two men were shot dead on Prince Albert Street, Allman Town in Central Kingston, in continuing gang violence. They were in a group approached by two men who opened fire hitting five of them. Three were hospitalised.

On Sunday too, two men were shot dead in Exchange, near Ocho Rios, St Ann. The motive of the killing is unknown.

On Sunday evening, too, police reported that a woman and her daughter were shot dead at their home in Olympic Gardens by a gunman.