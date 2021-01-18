Two Motorcyclists Killed Following Double Motorcycle Collision, in St James

Two motorcyclists died from injuries they sustained, following their involvement in a double motorcycle collision, in the Adelphi policing area, on Sunday morning, January 17.

The identities of both victims have not yet been released, but the police say the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 am.

Both men were reportedly traveling along the roadway in opposite directions, when one failed to keep to his left and lost control of the motorcycle.

Both motorcycles collided, resulting in both riders sustaining head and body injuries, and were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

