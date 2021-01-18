Neighbors Murdered in St Ann

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
The Ocho Rios police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of two men, who are said to be close neighbors, and who were shot and killed by gunmen while having a conversation at their fence, on Saturday, January 17.

They have been identified as 29-year-old Kevin Rattigan, and 57-year-old Anthony Bailey, both of Prosper Hall, also in St Ann.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 pm, on Saturday, Rattigan, and Bailey who both share fencing which separates their properties, were having a conversation when they were pounced upon by armed men, who shot them multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the St Ann Bay Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

