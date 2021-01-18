80-Year-Old ‘Dapper’ Gunned Down in Kingston

Eighty-year-old Ranford Tucker, otherwise called ‘Dapper’, a shop keeper of Robert Street, Kingston, was shot and killed by armed men on Friday, January 15.

Reports by the Central police are that about 8:10 pm, Tucker was at his shop which is also inside his yard, when a man posing as a customer entered the establishment and ordered an item.

While in the process of being served, the man brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting Tucker multiple times before making his escape on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Tucker was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.