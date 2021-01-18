St James Burglar Held and Beaten Almost to Death, Following $350,000 Robbery

A St James man who reportedly broke into a house in Cornwall Courts, Montego Bay, and stolen cash and other valuables amounting to over $350,000 was held and beaten by residents, and later handed over to the Mount Salem police, where he was arrested and charged on Saturday, January 17.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Wayne Hawkins, unemployed of Upper Kings Street, in Montego Bay, St James.

Hawkins has since been charged with Burglary and Larceny.

Reports by the police are that about 9:30 pm, on Tuesday, January 12, a homeowner living in Nevis Terrace, on the Cornwall Courts Housing Scheme came home and saw two men running from the directions of his house.

He immediately went to Investigate, and upon entering his house he discovered that the robbers had forced their way inside the building, and made off with cash and other valuables amounting to over $350,000.

He immediately raised an alarm and told his neighbors that he had been robbed, and they went in search of the men.

The resident managed to apprehend Hawkins who was later identified as one of the men who was seen leaving the property earlier. He was given a sound beating and later handed over to the police.

A bag which he was carrying was also searched and found to contain some of the stolen items.