Three Shot Dead in Quarry, St James

Three persons, including an elderly woman, were shot and killed as gunmen carried out armed attacked on-premises in Quarry, St James, on Sunday afternoon, January 17.

The police have not yet released the identity of the murdered victims.

Reports are that, shortly after 7:00 pm, a group of armed men went to premises in Quarry community, where they opened fire on the three victims, including the grandmother.

The police were summoned and upon and upon arrival, the three victims were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are now at the scenes carrying out Investigations to determine the motives surrounding the blatant attack.