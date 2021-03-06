Young Entertainer “Fadagad” Murdered in Montego Bay

The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James, have now launched an investigation surrounding the death of a young dancehall entertainer, who was shot and killed by armed men in Albion community, in Montego Bay, on Friday, March 5.

The police have given the identity of the entertainer as 26-year-old Adrian Alexander, otherwise called ‘Fadagad’ of Kayton Lane, in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, but was living in Cassava Walk in Albion community, up to the time of his death.

Reports are that shortly after 10:30 am, the entertainer was at a location in his community when he was pounced upon by armed men.

He was reportedly shot multiple times by the gunmen, who escaped in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded entertainer was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The entertainer has just released a hit single dubbed ‘Jah Guide’ which has been creating waves on the radio and social media.