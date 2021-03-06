Paramount Pictures announces new Bob Marley biopic

Paramount Pictures and Ziggy Marley have teamed up to develop a biopic on Ziggy’s late father Bob Marley, the music icon who introduced reggae to mainstream audiences.

Marley’s impact on music during his life is undeniable, releasing hit songs like No Woman No Cry, Get Up Stand Up, Could You Be Loved, Buffalo Soldier, One Love, Redemption Song and Jammin.

According to reports, the Bob Marley movie will undoubtedly address his rise as a Jamaican singer-songwriter, but it will likely also touch on the racial discrimination he faced in the country of his birth for having a caucasian father.

There is no word yet on who might be cast in the Bob Marley true story movie.

Son Ziggy Marley has achieved notoriety as a musician and producer. He won a Grammy last year for Best Reggae album and was the executive producer on three Bob Marley documentaries.

In addition, he created the graphic novel Marijuanaman.

