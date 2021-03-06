Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend is a Gigolo

Dear McKoy,

I recently found out my boyfriend is being paid by other women for sex but I don’t know if I should make a big deal out of it because the money he makes is what he gives me for my monthly allowance. I thought it was HIS hard earned money. I didn’t know he was out here selling penis. I cannot look at him the same. He treats me very well and everything but what kind of living is that? I pray he’s using protection. Should I tell him that I know? Or should I continue collecting the money and living in denial? What would you do?

G.S.

Dear G.S.,

I think you should talk to him simply to find out if he’s having sex. Your health is at risk here. It is up to you to decide if you want to accept his lifestyle after that talk. All the best and be safe.

McKoy

