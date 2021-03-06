Dear Mckoy: I sent her fake nude pics, Now I’m afraid she will find out my penis is small

Dear McKoy,

I’ve been talking to this girl online for a while and sent her fake pictures from the internet of what my penis “looks like” and now I’m scared she won’t like me anymore when she sees that my penis is actually small. I honestly didn’t think I’d get this far with such a pretty, popular girl like that but I definitely oversold myself now I’m about to be in hot water. it was all fun and games! Now she wants to have sex and I’m confused. Do I be honest beforehand or meet up with her and tell her before sex? I can compensate with my fingers and oral sex but I don’t know if that will do. She is drop-dead gorgeous and I really really like her. What do you think I should do?

B.C.

Dear B.C.,

Do not prolong the charade. Just tell her straight up and try to talk things through. In the future, do not deceive anybody. It never pays off in the end.

McKoy