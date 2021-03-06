Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend Says He Doesn’t Enjoy My Vagina Anymore

Dear McKoy,

Since I gave birth, my boyfriend said he doesn’t enjoy my vagina anymore. He says the “grip” is gone and I don’t get as wet as I used to. I tried to explain that it’s normal and my body is literally still healing but it’s like he’s addicted to sex. I am so frustrated with him. I thought he would be more compassionate but all he cares about is getting in bed. He could also be a better father by helping out more but as I said, he doesn’t seem to care. It is a sad situation and I don’t want to have to leave him and go back to my parents. He knows I will do it, so I don’t see why he’s behaving like this. Let me find out that he’s cheating on me since he’s so dissatisfied with me, and we see something. I am going to seriously hurt him. The frustration is simmering. Do you wrong me?

C.N.

Dear C.N.,

During a time like this, your primary focus should be your baby. If the situation is so toxic for you, go take a breather at your parents. This man is very selfish and I do not wrong you for feeling frustrated . I am sorry this is happening and I pray things will get better. If he doesn’t change or at least make efforts to, you need to leave.

McKoy