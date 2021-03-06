Producer Papi Don Musiq arrested & charged for scam related activities in Florida

Dancehall producer Papi Don Musiq was arrested and charged in Florida for allegedly scamming 18 senior citizens out of $300,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, that Papi Don Musiq, whose real name is Donte Johnson, was taken into custody in South Florida on Wednesday after police accused the producer of running an elaborate scam to defraud senior citizens.

The victims uncovered so far include 18 seniors in the Sarasota and Broward counties area.

He was charged with Bank Fraud, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and Criminal Use of Personal Identification.

Papi Don is currently out on bond, but US law enforcement says more charges are pending as they ramp up their investigation.

Papi Don, a Montego Bay native, started producing Dancehall music in 2017.

His Papi Don Muziq label is best known for working with artists such as TeeJay, Chronic Law, Gage, Shaneil Muir and Takeova.