Yanique Curvy Diva To Launch Catering Venture On Friday

If anything the coronavirus has taught us about dancehall artistes is that they are resilient and innovative.

Many artistes have been finding new ways of generating much-needed revenue in this time from online clothes sales to acting. Yanique Curvy Diva is now throwing her hat into the ring of innovators by announcing that she’s going into the catering business.

She made the announcement yesterday June 2nd with a series of tweets in which she gave the name of the product as: ‘Dining with Curvy Diva: From My Table to Yours’.

The business is set to launch this Friday and orders can be placed @YaniqueCurvyDivaFanPage.

It may be a welcome reprieve for the songstress as one of her revenue-generating platforms, Instagram, flagged her page after she launched a raunchy series called ‘Quarantine and Chill’, which seemed to be explicit in nature.

She’s been granted access once again but seemingly preferred to use Twitter to make the announcement about her new endeavor.

Yanique has taken pains to correct previous misconceptions and rumors about her cooking, which started following an online spat between her and cricketer Marlon Samuels, which began in 2018.

#ChefCurvy pic.twitter.com/Y1BfJQIV2B

— Yanique Curvy Diva (@YaniqueOfficial) June 2, 2020

Following their public break up claims were made that she was such a horrible cook that she burnt an egg, however, she has proven over the years since then that not only is her food good but it’s sought after as well.

Her fans and food enthusiasts will be looking forward to seeing what savory dishes the diva will produce with this latest venture.

Source: Dancehallmag