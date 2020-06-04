Shenseea Gets Dragged For Old Comments On Black Hair On ‘Black Out Tuesday’

It is shaping up to be a bad week for dancehall artiste Shenseea, who can’t seem to catch a break as she tries to promote her work.

The singer faced new criticism on Instagram when she shared a clip from her Sidechick Song video, on ‘Black Out Tuesday’.

Some fans and critics of the dancehall princess aren’t too happy with her, as they say, she has not been vocal enough on the death of 46-year-old George Floyd which has led to mass protests and has evolved into a larger social movement aimed at ending racism.

The new backlash comes after the singer was also criticized on May 27 for a series of photos she shared of herself in a blue police outfit, two days after the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

While some fans lapped up the appealing visuals of The Sidechick Song yesterday, others took aim at the artiste, noting that she needs to use her platform to show her support for the topical issue of ending racism.

“Sis I love you, but you gotta address what’s going on in the world for the one time. Remember your son is black too, we need everyone to stand together & raise awareness,” said one Instagram user whose comment attracted over 134 likes.

I meaaaaannn, it's blackout Tuesday why you posting your song about yam head gyals

. All we needed from you today was a black screen," added another IG user.

However, Shenyeng loyalists pushed back, noting that the artiste had been vocal, in her Instagram Stories, so much so that she had been catching flack for it. “She did and got bashed for it,” said one IG user.

They also pointed out that Shenseea had spoken out on Twitter on a viral incident that involved a white woman calling a Jamaican delivery man “a slave”. She also shared her own experiences with racism while traveling overseas.

Shenseea seems to have gained wind of the convo and subsequently shared a black square on her IG as a sign of support for Blackout Tuesday, a social media initiative aimed at reflecting on recent events in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

However, the critics did not stop there as her perceived lack of support for the Black Lives Matter movement gained traction.

Twitter users brought things to a new level after one user shared a comment Shenseea made almost two years ago, which further raised suspicions about her stance on racially sensitive matters.

“Y’all yam head a get drape up again. It’s been a tough week for her,” tweeted one woman who shared a comment in which Shenseea tells Prince Pine (her former love) she is happy his daughter didn’t have his hair texture.

Y'all yam head a get drape up again. It's been a tough week for her. pic.twitter.com/J3ZJ1m9SLm — yurumein (@Bequian) June 2, 202

The politics surrounding afro-textured hair is one that is often linked to colonialism which promoted a color hierarchy. The color hierarchy suggests that blacks who were closer to the colonial master based on lighter skin tones and less textured hair were better off than those who were not.

