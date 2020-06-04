Deno Crazy Thanks Govana For Career Boost After ‘Hamants Convo’

Young and upcoming Jamaican comedian Deno Crazy is happy that he was given the chance to boost his already thriving career by appearing on popular dancehall artiste Govana’s “Hamants Convo” series. Deno appeared as a character called Chris in the deejay’s videos for CONVO part 1 and part 2.

Through a press release, Deno’s team said that the comedian was elated for the opportunity to showcase his talents. “He [Govana] reached out to me because he thought I was the perfect person for the role, and I knew it would have been a great vibe to work with him,” the comedian explained.

HAMANTS Convo, which premiered on YouTube in January, has since gotten close to nine million views, maybe in part to Deno’s antics on set. The video focuses on a telephone conversation between Govana and Deno about sharing a woman, and the intricacies that come along with something like that.

Part 2 of the series, released last month, has received over three million views so far and follows up on the drama as Chris calls Govana to brag about the new leading lady in his life.

Deno, whose real name is Andre Dixon, already had a big following in Jamaica at the time as his videos were being widely circulated. Still, there’s no doubt his appearance in Govana’s series helped to give him a boost.

According to the release: “Since then, he has gained recognition and is being sought out for other projects, both locally and internationally. There is also the possibility of him venturing into different areas of entertainment. Grateful for the support from his supporters around the world, the comedian is riding the wave and focused on living in the moment.”

His Instagram page following has grown significantly as well, and he now has an impressive 439,000 followers and counting.

“I was always a jovial person around my friends even from a younger age. People always find my personality to be comedic so I’d just always entertain my friends naturally,” the release further stated.

Deno’s stage name is actually derived from the name of Brazilian football player Ronaldinho, a nickname the comedian gained during his time as a football player in his community.

These days just about anything he throws on Instagram usually gets least 100,000 views per video. He builds his skits around daily activities with his friends and current trends. Using his real life as his guide, he added that he’s never worried about his comedy being perceived as relevant.

“I’m never concerned about relevancy because what I do, I do it from my heart and for the love, but as a business-minded person, I always try to keep my work ethics as high as possible,” he went on to say.

The release further stated that: “With plenty in store for the comedian, comedy lovers can keep up with Deno Crazy and his skits on his Instagram page @deno_crazy and stay tuned for updates on his upcoming business ventures.”

Source: Dancehallmag