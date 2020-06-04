Alkaline Holds The Top 3 Spots On Apple Music, Trends No.1 & 2 On YouTube

Alkaline is the first dancehall artiste to claim the Nos. 1, 2 & 3 spots on Apple Music in Jamaica since the streaming service became available to subscribers on the island.

The Champion Boy singer holds the top spots with three recently released singles, Cree, Nah Fi Like, and Ocean Wave. The Apple iTunes Music service was launched in Jamaica and other Latin American territories in late April, and Jamaicans can sign up with a free 6-month trial.

Alkaline’s accomplishment comes after the premiere of his official music video for Ocean Wave, two days ago. The new video, courtesy of KD Visuals and director Troyton Rami Music, is currently trending No. 1 on YouTube in Jamaica with almost 600,000 views since its release.

The Ocean Wave visuals had many fans declaring that the song brought summer vibes, while others related to it on a personal level. The video also seemed to leave many in awe of the creative and thought-provoking concept carefully interwoven with metaphors referring to the artiste’s life.

In a little over one week, the Vendetta artiste has also racked up more than one million YouTube views on his ‘badman’ single Cree, which is currently trending No. 2 on the video platform.

Nah Fi Like, which targeted Vybz Kartel in a name drop, has 2 million views on YouTube since its release on April 20.

The artiste’s 2016 album New Level Unlocked also seems to be receiving increased attention with the success of the three singles. New Level Unlocked is now ranked No.3 on the iTunes Reggae album charts behind Lila Iké’s debut EP The Experience and Dre Island’s Now I Rise.

However, at least some Dancehall fans are not buying the numbers with some accusing the artiste of “buying views”. One IG user declared that “Alkaline career a dead bredda him need help the 3 streaming platform a glitch that nuh real.” However, one Alkaline fan replied said “tell another artists to do that oh I forgot no other artist can’t trend.”

Another said simply “buy views”, while an Alkaline fan retorted: “badmind nuh f%%% u think a squash this”.

Meanwhile, over on Audiomack, Cree led Masicka’s Grandfather and also knocked out Vybz Kartel’s About Us that has led the chart since its release a week ago. Cree had 430k streams while 2.55k liked the tune compared to 393k plays and 1.88k likes for Masicka’s song. About Us trailed with 107k streams and 565 likes.

