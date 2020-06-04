Skip Marley’s Ex Wants Him Back In New Single ‘No Love’: Listen

Reggae sensation Skip Marley has some new music to share. His single No Love dropped Friday, May 29th, on his VEVO page. The singer released his single Slow Down featuring H.E.R. just about five months ago, which seems like a basis for this newer track.

In Slow Down, he was deep in love and wanted to take things slow, his feelings were strong, and it was a little nerve-racking. Now here we are, and Skip proceeds with what appears to be follow up in No Love, “Now she say she want my love … when I was so deep in love, you had no love, had no love,” he choruses throughout the track.

Like relaying the specifics of a bad breakup to a friend, No Love starts with somewhat of a subtle vent, “I take her bitter with her sweet, moon up to sun I got what she need. Roll down the ends and make her feel like a queen. Strum up mi guits, she said it feel like a dream.” He did all the right things but it wasn’t enough.

There is no denying the chemistry they have, even though she likes the ‘bad man yardi boy’ when they touch it turn to a flame Skip says. It’s complicated love, she is scared to show her feelings, she’s controlling, and there are feelings of love and pain.

The young Marley says it was a dangerous game, and in the end, he left. She didn’t want him to go in the first place, “she wonder why I cannot stay,” well now she wants him back. Listen to the full audio below –

The Marley Empire is certainly a force to be reckoned with, Skip’s vocals are certifiable reminiscent of the music from his ancestry. Like his Marley contemporaries, he has the same authentic raspy tones and signature timbres in his range.

Though his sound overshadows the acoustics of the track, the beat is unique and easy on the ears. Fans seem to like what they’re hearing, the single is streaming well and steadily increasing with over 77k views since its release 4 days ago.

No Love was produced by Island Records, a division of U.M.G. Recordings, Inc. Feel free to check out more music from Skip on his YouTube channel SkipMarley. In the meantime check out No Love here –

Source: Dancehallmag