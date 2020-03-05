‘Worm’ Arrested for Portmore Robbery

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): A 30-year-old labourer Warren Atkinson, otherwise called ‘Worm’, from Red Hills Road in Kingston 19, has been charged in relation to a robbery that unfolded at Portmore in St. Catherine.

Worm, who was charged with Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, and Malicious Destruction of Property, was nabbed by the St. Andrew police and was later was positively identified.

The incident happened about 2:30 PM on May 10, 2017. The JCF said Atkinson and two other men allegedly committed the robbery and evaded the police during a confrontation at that time.