‘Worm’ Arrested for Portmore Robbery

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): A  30-year-old labourer Warren Atkinson, otherwise called ‘Worm’, from Red Hills Road in Kingston 19, has been charged in relation to a robbery that unfolded at Portmore in St. Catherine.

Worm, who was  charged with Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, and Malicious Destruction of Property, was nabbed by the St. Andrew police and was later was positively identified.

The incident happened about 2:30 PM on May 10, 2017. The JCF said Atkinson and two other men allegedly committed the robbery and evaded the police during a confrontation at that time.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....