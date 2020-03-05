Jamaican Security Guard Charged for Killing Trinidadian Wife

Latest Jamaica News: Jamaican Security Guard Charged A 49-year-old Jamaican man has now been charged with murder in the twin-island republic. The 49-year-old man allegedly chopped his wife to death.

The accused, Adrian Byfield, a security guard of Quarry Village, Siparia in the twin-island republic, was charged last Saturday.

According to the Trinidad reports, on Friday, February 21, Logan Byfield’s lifeless body was found with multiple chop wounds in a bedroom of her house by her two sons, ages 10 and 27 years.

Her husband was allegedly found in bushes near the house with a rope, which it is believed he was using in attempt to commit suicide.

Byfield was subsequently arrested and charged following a ruling by the island’s director of public prosecutions.

Jealousy on the part of the Jamaican has been described as a possible motive for the killing of the Trinidadian woman, according to her family members.

