Cops Probe Body Discovered in Jacks Hill

Trelawny: Woman’s body with Throat Cut
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Cops Probe Body Discovered Investigations are following the discovery of a body which was found yesterday in a section of Lower Cashew Ridge in Jacks Hill, St Andrew.

It is said that a farmer was making his way to his grounds when he observed vultures circling an interest. Upon investigating said interest it was discovered to be a decomposing body.

The farmer summoned an off-duty policeman, who, after viewing the scene, contacted his colleagues.

While on the scene, a family came to view the body to see if it identified with a man who has been reported missing for a few weeks. However, they have not yet confirmed, as, the scene is still being processed.

Police, also, has not confirmed whether the body was that of a male or female.

More to come

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....