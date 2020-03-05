Cops Probe Body Discovered in Jacks Hill

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Cops Probe Body Discovered – Investigations are following the discovery of a body which was found yesterday in a section of Lower Cashew Ridge in Jacks Hill, St Andrew.

It is said that a farmer was making his way to his grounds when he observed vultures circling an interest. Upon investigating said interest it was discovered to be a decomposing body.

The farmer summoned an off-duty policeman, who, after viewing the scene, contacted his colleagues.

While on the scene, a family came to view the body to see if it identified with a man who has been reported missing for a few weeks. However, they have not yet confirmed, as, the scene is still being processed.

Police, also, has not confirmed whether the body was that of a male or female.

More to come