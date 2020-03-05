Plumber and Driver to Face Court for Gun Charges

Latest Jamaica News, St Mary (McKoy’s News): Nathaniel Robinson (32) and Andre Grant (28), both residence of St. Mary; Trinity in Port Maria and Fernandez Garden in Oracabessa respectively, were arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The accused were arrested on Sunday, March 1st, after a squad of police officers conducted an operation and seized a .38 pistol and six rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in which the accused were travelling.

Robinson and Grant should provide answers to a judge shortly.