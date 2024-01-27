Woman Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision on Christiana Main Road

A woman tragically  lost her life in a three-vehicle collision on the Christiana main road in Manchester on Saturday morning.

Dead is 37-year-old Karen Taylor, a bar operator of Ballynure district in Manchester.

Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 8:30 am, the woman was driving a Suzuki Baleno northbound towards Christiana. A Toyota Mark X, traveling in the opposite direction, collided with her vehicle, pushing the Suzuki into a Honda CRV following closely behind.

Emergency responders had to extract the injured woman from the Suzuki, She was subsequently rushed to the hospital. where she was pronounced dead.

Minor injuries were sustained by four men traveling in the Mark X and another woman driving the Honda CRV.

