Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million in E. Jean Carroll Defamation and Assault Case

A New York jury has just ruled that former US President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump must pay a significant sum of $83.3 million as compensation to writer E. Jean Carroll. The jury found Trump guilty of both sexual assault and defamation against Carroll.
The civil decision elicited a noticeable gasp in the federal court, surpassing Carroll’s original defamation damages demand of more than $10 million.
In a prompt response, Trump vehemently denounced the sentence, deeming it ridiculous in an official statement and expressing his determination to challenge it through the appeals process.
The jury engaged in deliberation for a duration of little less than three hours prior to arriving at a verdict. Trump was in attendance during the court proceedings, temporarily departing at one juncture but subsequently returning for the concluding statements. Nevertheless, he was absent during the court clerk’s announcement of the substantial compensatory and punitive damages.
Following the ruling, Alina Habba, the lawyer for Trump, conveyed her appreciation to the court personnel. Upon exiting the courthouse, a juror shared a smile with Carroll, as per the judge’s directive to safeguard their confidentiality.
Judge Lewis Kaplan praised the jury, affirming, “It is evident to me… you paid attention.” The verdict encompassed $65 million in punitive damages, with the jury determining that Trump exhibited malicious intent in his frequent public remarks on Carroll. In addition, a sum of $7.3 million was granted as compensatory damages, while $11 million was allocated for a program aimed at restoring the organization’s reputation.
Upon exiting the courthouse following his brief presence, Trump exclaimed, “”This is not America.”. Trump is confronted with numerous criminal proceedings, encompassing accusations pertaining to the manipulation of the 2020 election outcome and a civil lawsuit involving fraudulent business practices.