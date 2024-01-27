1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Colorado mall shooting, police say

Gunmen Open Fire at Party, Injuring Five in Savanna-la-Mar

Leave a Comment / By / January 27, 2024

Five people, including a female, were shot and injured by gunmen at a party on Barracks Street, near the Savanna-la-Mar transport centre early Saturday morning.

The harrowing incident unfolded shortly after 1 am, as patrons were enjoying the festivities. According to reports from the police, a motorcycle carrying two men approached from Beckford Street and came to a halt. Without warning, the assailants brandished firearms and unleashed a hail of bullets into the crowd.

Panicked and fearing for their lives, partygoers scattered, seeking refuge wherever they could find cover. The gunmen, undeterred, continued their gunfire, targeting a Black Toyota Voxy as it left the adjacent plaza hosting the event. In a desperate bid to escape the assailants, the occupants of the vehicle sped to the Savanna-la-Mar police station. The gunmen made a swift getaway shortly afterward.

After the chaotic episode subsided, police discovered five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency services promptly rushed the victims to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The Toyota Voxy  exhibited damages to its windshield and rear right glass, evidence of the targeted attack.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to apprehend the perpetrators.

