Woman Killed in Negril Crash

One woman died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred along a section of the Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril, Westmoreland, on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Sabrina Gray, of a Mount Stewart address, in Westmoreland.

Reports by the Negril police are that about 8:30 pm, Gray and two other persons were traveling in a Black Toyota Voxy bus, which was being driven by the now deceased.

Further reports are that, on reaching a section of the Negril Round-a-bout, Gray lost control of the vehicle which was traveling from the directions of Hanover towards Negril square, which collided into a concrete column.

Gray was thrown from the vehicle during the impact and she received multiple wounds to her body. She was rushed to the Savanna la mar Hospital,where she was pronounced dead.

The other two victims who were also injured in the crash, were also taken to hospital where they were treated and admitted.