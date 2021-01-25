Man Shot and Injured During Drive-By Shooting in Lilliput, St James

The Barrett Town police have commenced an investigation surrounding a drive-by shooting in Grange Pen, Lilliput, St James, which resulted in one man being shot and seriously injured.

The victim, a 40-year-old unemployed man of the same community, still remains at hospital in serious condition.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 9:30 pm, on Sunday, January 24, the victim was sitting on a chair at the entrance to his gate, when a group of men drove to the area, and opened fire on him.

The victim managed to run from the scene while the vehicle sped away from the location.

Residents in the community who heard the gunshots rushed to the scene and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in his yard.

He was assisted to the Falmouth hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.