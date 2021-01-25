Unidentified Pedestrian Killed in Lilliput Road Accident

The St James traffic department is is seeking the assistance of members of the public to identify a man who died after being hit by a motor car, along a section of the Lillput main road, in St James, on Saturday night, January 23.

Reports by the police are that, about 10:30 pm, the driver of a Probox motor car was traveling from the directions of Montego Bay, towards  Falmouth, when the accident occurred.

On reaching a section of Bamboo Lawn, the unidentified male was in the process of crossing the main roadway when he walked across the path of the motorcar.

The victim was struck to the roadway and received multiple injuries to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.

The vehicle was also taken to the garage where an accident report is to be carried out.

