Woman Discovered Shot to Death in Motor Vehicle in Montego Bay

The Mount Salem police have not yet released the identity of a female who was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside a motor car, at a location in Westgate Hills in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday.
Reports are that about 5:00pm, residents living in the upscale community alerted the police after the body of the female was discovery inside the vehicle.
On the arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that the female had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to her upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.