Man Shot and Killed Outside Harmony Park in St James

A male motorist was shot and killed by armed men in the vicinity of Harmony Park in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Albert Reid, of Rohampton district, St James.
Reports by the police are that about 6:20pm, the victim was travelling in his motor vehicle along Howard Cooke Boulevard towards Jimmy Cliff Boulevard along the Hip Strip in Montego Bay.
On reaching the vicinity of Harmony Park Beach he was ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times.
The police were summoned and he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting resulted in a major Traffic pile up and traffic being diverted to Queens Drive.