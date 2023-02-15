“Shortman” Murdered in Manchester

The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed in Old England district, Manchester, on Monday, February 13.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Aldo Scott otherwise called ‘Chuckum’ or ‘ Shortman’ a farmer of May District also in Manchester.
Reports are that about 1:15am, residents heard loud explosions and summoned the police, on arrival of the lawmen , Scott was seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood, with gunshot wounds.
The scene was processed and Scott’s body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.