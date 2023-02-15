Man Shot Dead at Pavilion Mall

The Kingston police have not yet released the identity of a man who was shot and killed by unknown assailants at the entrance to Pavilion Mall in Kingston, on Monday night, February 13.
Reports are that shortly after 7:30pm, the now deceased was among other persons at the entrance to Pavilion Mall, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The victim was transported to hospital where he died whilst been treated.