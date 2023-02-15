MAN SHOT AND INJURED OUTSIDE HARMONY PARK IN ST JAMES
A male motorist who was shot and seriously injured by armed men in the vicinity of Harmony Park in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday night, was rushed to hospital and treated.
Reports by the police are that about 6:20pm, the victim was travelling in a motor vehicle along Howard Cooke Boulevard towards Jimmy Cliff Boulevard along the Hip Strip in Montego Bay.
On reaching the vicinity of Harmony Park Beach he was ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times.
The police were summoned and he was rushed to hospital in serious condition.
The shooting has resulted in a major Traffic pile up and traffic being diverted to Queens Drive.
